Ethiopia, Venezuela to Deepen Ties

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia and Venezuela have agreed to improve their diplomatic relations in various areas of common interest.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD discussed yesterday with Yvan Gil Pinto, the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, he Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia said.

Accordingly, the two countries reached common understanding to improve and diversify the diplomatic cooperation in many areas.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Pinto also discussed with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister DemekeMekonnen. Both exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of common interest.

During the discussion, Demeke said that it is high time to deepen the historic traditional relations with Venezuela.

He also commended Venezuela for its principled, consistent support to Ethiopia in various multilateral forums, the information obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) indicated.

The Venezuelan, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on his part said that his country is keen to work closely with Ethiopia in agriculture, tourism, energy and health.

The Foreign Minister has also invited Ethiopian Airlines to start flying to Venezuela while expressing his government's desire to offer scholarship opportunities to Ethiopian students.

The two ministers also agreed to commence the Joint Ministerial Commission between the two countries.

Briefing journalists on the event, AmbassadorMeles Alem, Spokesperson of MoFA, stated that the two FMs have made a successful discussion which is exemplary to Ethiopia's efforts to bolster ties with Latin American countries.

Since September 2023, Ethiopia is striving to improve and reach its diplomatic relations to a new height with neighboring and other African, Asian, European and American countries, he elaborated.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 1 NOVEMBER 2023