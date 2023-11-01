Rwanda: Zone V Women's Championship - APR Outshine Vijana Queens to Lead Group A

Tuesday

Group A

APR 67-57 Vijana Queens

APR women recorded a commanding 67-57 victory over Tanzania's Vijana Queens at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium on Tuesday night, October 31, to make it 2-0 and move at the top of Group A standings in the FIBA Zone V women's championship.

The army side looked so dominant throughout the game with a visibly-strengthened roster as new signings Abigayle Jane Jackson and Janai Crooms Robertson were all introduced in the starting five against Vijana Queens.

APR narrowly won the first quarter 18-17, but Vijana Queens bounced back to win the second quarter 14-12 to take the game at the break leading the Rwandan champions 31-30

APR benefited so much from the half time team talk as they returned a very determined and well-organized side in defense, hence winning the third quarter 15-13 and last quarter 15-24 to comfortably take home the win.

Point guard Odile Tetero posted a team high 17 points for APR, while power forward Abigayle Jane Jackson and Assouma Uwizeye contributed 14 points and 10 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Tumaini Ndosi finished the game leading the scores with 20 points despite being on the losing side.

APR will be back in action on Wednesday, November 1, against Equity Bank from Kenya.