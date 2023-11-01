South Africa: Sassa On Disability Grant Applicants Having a Right to Lodge an Appeal On Disapproved Results

press release

Disability grant applicants have a right to lodge an appeal on the disapproved results

South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] would like to encourage disability grant applicants to lodge an appeal when they are not satisfied with the disapproved results. The appeal must be lodged within 30 days after receiving rejection letter and the process of reviewing the appeal also takes 30 days. If the applicant does not understand the rejection reasons they have a right to ask SASSA officials to provide clarity.

All approved disability grant beneficiaries receives an increased R2090 monthly by the Minister of Treasury October 2023, due to budget review.

Applicant must note that SASSA works together with the professional medical contracted doctors who are ensuring that qualifying applicants gets the disability grant. SASSA medical contracted doctors works under the supervision, approved regulations and guidelines by SASSA and the department of Health.

It is only a SASSA medical contracted doctor that conduct the assessment and submit a report to SASSA which determines whether the applicant qualify for a temporary or permanent disability grant. The assessment report is based on the information presented to the doctor and physical assessment also is conducted.

The applicant must meet the following requirements:

1) Must be a South African citizen; permanent resident or refugee permanently residing in South Africa.

2) Must be 18 to 59 years of age;

3) Must undergo a medical or functional assessment confirming disability and;

4) Must provide clinical information or referral form confirming disability;

5) Must provide a referral form duly completed by a treating facility or practitioner if previously rejected on medical grounds;

6) The applicant and spouse must be subjected to the Means Test;

7) Must not be maintained or cared for in a State-funded institution;

8) Must not be in receipt of another social grant in respect of himself or herself;

9) Must submit a 13-digit barcoded identity document or the smart ID card for self and spouse. In the absence of an ID or a birth certificate, an alternative identification prescribed by SASSA will be acceptable.

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11/ [013] 754 - 9428/9363 during working hours Monday - Friday, and whatsapp 082 046 8553.

Social grants payment enquiries to Postbank, toll free [0800 53 54 55] whatsapp [073 806 1631].