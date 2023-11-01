Rwanda: World Cup 2026 - Hugo Broos Names Squad for Benin, Rwanda Qualifiers

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has summoned a 44-man provisional squad to start preparations for November 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Bafana Bafana will welcome the Cheetahs of Benin to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban between November 17-19 before traveling to Huye to face Rwanda on Tuesday, November 21.

The South Africans will start camping at University of Pretoria on Monday, November 13, where they will play some friendly games before the squad is trimmed to 23.

Broos will be looking to rely on the likes of Percy Tau of Al Ahly, Lebo Mothiba of Strasbourg in France, and Lyle Foster of English Premiership Club Burnley who are among his key weapons ahead of the qualifiers.