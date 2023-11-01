Rwanda: Kendrick Lamar Expected in Kigali

Celebrated American hip hop legend Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, popularly known as Kendrick Lamar, is expected in Kigali in December, The New Times has learnt.

The multiple Grammy winner is said to be among performers of a mega event scheduled to take place early December in Kigali, Rwanda, at BK Arena, before headlining "Hey Neighbour Festival" at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria, South Africa.

Speaking to The New Times, a reliable source said that the US rapper is already in talks with organisers of the event, and that there are high hopes that he would take the deal to perform in the capital of Rwanda.

He will be the second hip hop legend to come to Rwanda, following J Cole who played for Patriots at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) inaugural season that took place in Rwanda in 2021.

Born on June 17, 1987, Kendrick Lamar is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation. His works, which regularly infuse social, political, religious, and philosophical influences, became a catalyst in the rise of social consciousness amongst Millennials.