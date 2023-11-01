Botswana: BAA Fails to Form Quorum

Gaborone — Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) ordinary assembly meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, hit a snag because it did not form a quorum.

Only 16 out of 25 clubs were present and the BAA constitution dictates that two thirds should be in attendance to form a quorum.

The failure to meet a quorum come hardly six months after the federation's elective general assembly where it was a full house, as all 25 clubs attended.

The BAA vice president, Oabona Theetso, said they were worried that even clubs that were based in Gaborone failed to attend.

The clubs, he said, did not even send apologies despite the fact that a notice of the ordinary general assembly was shared with them.

"On record, the clubs that did not attend are Sportview, BDF Athletics Club, Lobatse, Tlokweng, Gaborone Runners Club, Matshelagabedi, Mmadinare and the University of Botswana," he said.

Theetso said as the leadership, they wanted to take track and field in the country to greater heights, and they could only do that with the help of their affiliates.

He said if affiliates did not attend the meeting where the future of track and field was discussed, then it was worrisome.

"But at a personal level, I think it is election hang over because you would not expect people not to come for OGM and fail to communicate.

Other clubs came from as far as Selebi-Phikwe and Francistown, whereas clubs like UB failed to attend; that is unacceptable," he said.

Furthermore, he said organising an OGM had cost implications, adding that it would not be business as usual given that they had delegated regional chairperson's to find as to why the clubs did not attend and failed to communicate.

He said the main objective of the OGM was to give their affiliates an update of their federation, adding that it was also a constitutional requirement to host such meetings.

"It is also used to update the affiliates on what the federation had achieved and to give them forecast for the coming season," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the BAA constitution, there shall be an Ordinary General Meeting of members of the Association, which shall be held in October of every calendar year.

BOPA