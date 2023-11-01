Rwanda: More Rwandans Complained of STIs in 2023

An increased number of Rwandans sought medical attention for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in 2023.

According to data collected from different health facilities by the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), the prevalence of STIs in the country is estimated at 5.3% in 2023, compared to 4.2% in 2022.

Speaking to The New Times, Dr. Charles Berabose, the RBC's STI and Other Blood borne infections (OBBI) unit staff, said these figures do not mean that the rate of STI infection has increased in the country, but rather more people are coming forward to seek testing and treatment services, thanks to the awareness-raising efforts that have been put in place.

The most common STI among patients is Trichomonas vaginalis, while a few cases of gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia have been reported.

People of childbearing age, particularly between 20 and 45, are the most frequent users of screening and treatment services.

Dr Berabose said that health authorities are raising awareness through media such as TV and radio to better inform the population about STIs.

In addition, training is being provided to healthcare providers so that they can give quality treatment to patients.

He urged the public to take preventive measures, including male circumcision, avoiding unprotected sex and sharing sharp tools (such as razors) and underwear.

"We also urge pregnant women to get tested for STIs since most services are available and free of charge, so they can be treated (or receive preventive therapies) and avoid passing these diseases on to their babies," he added.

Dr Julius Kamwesiga, the Medical Director at AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Rwanda, said there should be mechanisms to do community surveillance for STIs since such diseases come with stigma that may hinder people from going to health facilities.

He also called for more investment into the treatment and screening of STIs so that medics will have proper laboratory examinations carried out on the patients instead of depending on symptoms.

Dr Mireille Uwineza, a gynecologist, told The New Times that STIs still exist and people need to be careful to avoid them.

"They cause serious effects including infertility and closure of urinary passages," she warned, as she asked people to always seek proper treatment instead of just buying medication from pharmacies.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1 million STIs are acquired every day worldwide, the majority of which are asymptomatic. Furthermore, each year, there are an estimated 374 million new infections with 1 of 4 curable STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and trichomoniasis.