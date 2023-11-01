Africa: Empowering Women for Climate Action - the Legacy of Graça Machel Trust Scholars

Leiden University (Netherlands) formally recognised Mrs Graça Machel's unwavering commitment to women's and children's rights in Africa and beyond with an Honorary Doctorate on October 27, 2023. Mrs Machel was able to accept the prestigious honour in person after the announcement was made in 2021. She delivered a public lecture discussing intergenerational justice, human rights, and the pressing challenges facing Africa.

While this was a celebration of work done, Mrs Machel pointed out the continuing injustices that women and children still face today.

"We know, today, that human dignity is being trampled upon in various parts of the world, among others, in Palestine, in Sudan, in Ukraine and in Myanmar--to name but a few. The situation of children is even more serious, as children, with crises, are the ones who suffer most from the rapid degradation of the protection of their rights."

Mrs Machel stressed the need to equip African youth from a young age with the knowledge and tools for climate action, supported by those already in influential positions to lead to a sustainable future. She also called for young voices to sit at decision-making tables, recognising their vital role in responding to climate change.

Her championing of change and fighting for inclusion was brought to life by the attendance of beneficiaries of her scholarship programme who studied in Netherlands. Having once been a scholarship beneficiary herself during her tertiary education, she viewed the Graça Machel Trust scholarship programme as a way of 'paying it forward.' The programme ran from 2008 to 2017 and provided opportunities for 100 young women to complete post-graduate studies in various fields.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She was delighted to meet former recipients of scholarships, Lerato Thakholi and Tlholo Lehlekiso who attended the public lecture at Leiden University.

Lerato received her scholarship in 2015, which enabled her to pursue her MSc in Environmental and Geographical Sciences at the University of Cape Town. She expressed her gratitude for the scholarship, which she described as a critical milestone and a springboard that enabled her to obtain and complete her PhD studies. This scholarship not only facilitated academic collaboration but also set a solid foundation for her successful career.

Tlholo's scholarship helped her to complete her Master's degree in International Children's Rights at Leiden University Law School, enabling her to bring her passion for women and children's rights, focusing particularly on the impact of climate change and the right to global health in Africa, to life. She is currently pursuing a PhD that will look at antimicrobial resistance as a silent pandemic from a child rights perspective with a particular focus on Africa.

The meeting between Lerato, Tlholo and Mrs Machel was testimony to the need to keep supporting African talent in different spaces so that they have the knowledge and skills to represent the voices and issues of the continent in global agendas.

*Keep an eye on our social media platforms as we'll be profiling Lerato Thakholi and Tlholo Lehlekiso

Read the full speech from the Leiden University Public Lecture Here.