Africa: Empowering Women for Climate Action - the Legacy of Graça Machel Trust Scholars

1 November 2023
Graça Machel Trust (Johannesburg)
By Sarah Mpata and Asania Aphane

Leiden University (Netherlands) formally recognised Mrs Graça Machel's unwavering commitment to women's and children's rights in Africa and beyond with an Honorary Doctorate on October 27, 2023. Mrs Machel was able to accept the prestigious honour in person after the announcement was made in 2021. She delivered a public lecture discussing intergenerational justice, human rights, and the pressing challenges facing Africa.

While this was a celebration of work done, Mrs Machel pointed out the continuing injustices that women and children still face today.

"We know, today, that human dignity is being trampled upon in various parts of the world, among others, in Palestine, in Sudan, in Ukraine and in Myanmar--to name but a few. The situation of children is even more serious, as children, with crises, are the ones who suffer most from the rapid degradation of the protection of their rights."

Mrs Machel stressed the need to equip African youth from a young age with the knowledge and tools for climate action, supported by those already in influential positions to lead to a sustainable future. She also called for young voices to sit at decision-making tables, recognising their vital role in responding to climate change.

Her championing of change and fighting for inclusion was brought to life by the attendance of beneficiaries of her scholarship programme who studied in Netherlands. Having once been a scholarship beneficiary herself during her tertiary education, she viewed the Graça Machel Trust scholarship programme as a way of 'paying it forward.' The programme ran from 2008 to 2017 and provided opportunities for 100 young women to complete post-graduate studies in various fields.

She was delighted to meet former recipients of scholarships, Lerato Thakholi and Tlholo Lehlekiso who attended the public lecture at Leiden University.

Lerato received her scholarship in 2015, which enabled her to pursue her MSc in Environmental and Geographical Sciences at the University of Cape Town. She expressed her gratitude for the scholarship, which she described as a critical milestone and a springboard that enabled her to obtain and complete her PhD studies. This scholarship not only facilitated academic collaboration but also set a solid foundation for her successful career.

Tlholo's scholarship helped her to complete her Master's degree in International Children's Rights at Leiden University Law School, enabling her to bring her passion for women and children's rights, focusing particularly on the impact of climate change and the right to global health in Africa, to life. She is currently pursuing a PhD that will look at antimicrobial resistance as a silent pandemic from a child rights perspective with a particular focus on Africa.

The meeting between Lerato, Tlholo and Mrs Machel was testimony to the need to keep supporting African talent in different spaces so that they have the knowledge and skills to represent the voices and issues of the continent in global agendas.

*Keep an eye on our social media platforms as we'll be profiling Lerato Thakholi and Tlholo Lehlekiso

Read the full speech from the Leiden University Public Lecture Here.

Read the original article on Graça Machel Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GraÃ§a Machel Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.