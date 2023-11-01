Botswana: Brooks Decries Delayed Completion of Tsabong Abattoir

Tsabong — Kgalagadi South MP, Mr Samuel Brooks, has called for the fast tracking of the completion of the Tsabong multi-species abattoir.

The project could have been handed over last month following a construction extension period.

Mr Brooks made the remark during his tour of the abattoir with senior district management on Thursday to track progress.

He said time was running out as the project, which started in 2021, was supposed to have been completed in July 2022 but the contractor was given extension to April 2023 and a further extension to September 2023.

He expressed concern that the community was eagerly waiting to make use of the abattoir.

He thus called on the Ministry of Agriculture to fast track projects in the Tsabong district adding that the construction of the Bray Community Farm was also behind schedule.

He decried that government budgeted millions of Pula on the projects and therefore it was critical for contractors to complete the projects on time.

Mr Brooks said small stock farmers were expecting the project to be ready in September and were prepared to supply the abattoir with small stock.

He said this has adversely affected farmers, as they would now be compelled to sell their stock to millers who buy at a lesser price.

Abattoir sub-contractor, Agri Holdings Botswana site agent, Mr Buckley Molefe, said the project was almost complete but left with few finishing touches.

Mr Molefe said earthworks for access roads were at 100 per cent completion rate while the remaining components of the road that leads to the abattoir were 91 per cent complete. Internal roads were at 96 per cent complete.

He said the abattoir's peripheral buildings, which consisted of two guard houses, livestock receiving area, administration block, kitchen and canteen civil works, were complete but were left with finishing touches.

Mr Molefe civil works for the main abattoir were 100 per cent complete while the rendering building was 100 per cent complete.

The Project Engineer, Mr Ofentse Kgaogano, admitted that there were delays due to various circumstances.

Mr Kgaogano, however, said they have worked around the clock to circumvent the difficulties.

He said the project started in 2021 during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which caused delays as borders were closed.

He said materials were procured from as far as Finland and Hungary.

He said the frequent power cuts subjected the site to unprecedented levels of load shedding that worsened during the course of the project.

The Tsabong power network is connected to the South African Power grid, supplied by Eskom.

Mr Kgaogano said the abattoir designs required high voltage electricity or industrial electricity for testing equipment and so it took time as the area experienced frequent power outages.

"For these reasons, the Botswana Power Corporation was forced to change the electrical scope of the project which has led to the delay," he said.

Nonetheless, Mr Kgaogano said the abattoir, in its current state, was ready to be handed for practical completion but first had to go through other stages such as commissioning after being handed over.

"Effective November we will start the phase of testing and commissioning of equipment in conjunction with the Botswana Meat Commission and the Department of Veterinary Services.

When veterinary department is satisfied with the processes, the abattoir will then be certified," he said. Meanwhile, he said, assessment by the Department of Veterinary Services has started as officers have been coming to assess animal health standards.

He added that in general, the project was 95 per cent complete, with P136 million of the budgeted P161 million for the project already spent.

BOPA