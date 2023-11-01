Kenya: CS Kuria Says NYS Officers to Cultivate Idle Govt Land to Boost Country's Food Production

1 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria now says National Youth Service (NYS) officers will be used to cultivate idle government land.

Appearing before the Senate plenary Wednesday, Kuria explained that this will boost the country's food production.

"We are going to utilize all our existing land. You can expect senators that the biggest farmer in this country will be National Youth Service," he said.

According to the CS, his ministry will soon enter into a partnership agreement with the ministry of Agriculture to lease idle government land in counties for farming activities including the Galana Kulalu Food Security project located within Kilifi and Tana River Counties.

"We are discussing with them on how to lease land from them in areas like Galana Kulalu," he said.

Kuria said NYS will provide food supplies in the country which is currently facing a tough economic period caused by the skyrocketing cost of living in order to meet demand in the local markets.

The newly Installed CS in Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management added that his ministry is holding talks with county governors in order to deploy NYS in various government lands.

"We are discussing with county governments to deploy the National Youth Service because some counties have already given us land to do seed propagation within the counties," he said.

Kuria who was appearing before senate to answer questions from senators on the working conditions of NYS officers across the country said It is the responsibility of Kenya Kwanza government to ensure all civil servants working in any part of Kenya feel well appreciated to deliver the services to the people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.