Tunisia: Fcapa 2023 - Four Tunisian Films Shortlisted in 4 Competitions

Tunis/Tunisia — Four Tunisian films were shortlisted in the 21st African Film Festival in the region of Apt (FCAPA), scheduled for November 9-14 in France.

Mohamed Ben Attia's feature film "Les ordinaires" was shortlisted in the Feature Fiction Film Competition, Sonia Ben Slama's "Machtat" in the Feature Documentary Competition, Nadia Rais's "Kendila" in the Short Animation Competition and Marwa Tiba's "Trash" in the Short Film Competition.

An exhibition devoted to animation filmmaker Nadia Rais is also on the agenda of the festival.

The exhibition will showcase her paintings and original drawings for her various animation films.