Botswana: Bonang Bana Half Marathon Launches Saturday

Gaborone — Masiela Trust Fund is set to launch the Bonang Bana half marathon at a gala dinner Saturday.

The marathon is expected to be held on July 7 next year and promises to be an exciting and impactful event that would see participants from all walks of life, including professional athletes, running enthusiasts and community members coming together to make a difference in the lives of orphans and underprivileged children.

Briefing the media recently, Masiela Trust Fund executive director, Magogodi Dabutha said the organisation's mandate was to provide essential support and care for orphans and vulnerable children in the community.

She added that the organisation also provided crucial resources such as education, healthcare, shelter and emotional support to children who had lost their parents or in vulnerable situations.

"I encourage Batswana to give a helping hand wherever they can in supporting these children just as one designer who volunteered to design a dress that will be auctioned at the gala dinner for the benefit of these children in need," she said.

Dathuba said the organisation operated under three pillars, which included the right to citizenship, education as well as child protection and she therefore called for partnerships and sponsors who could help in the long run to sustain the children until they were stable enough to provide for themselves.

For his part, Golden Door Sports Agency founder, Glody Dube said they were yet to announce further details on the Bonang Bana half marathon set to take place next year.

"We are going to give first priority to Batswana athletes who will take part in the marathon and as it is we are calling for monetary donations and sponsorships for the success of the event," Dube said.

Meanwhile, tickets for the gala dinner to be held on November 2 are sold at P10 000 for 10 people and P1 000 for individuals.

BOPA