Kenya: KCPE Results Release, Secondary School Placements to Be Completed By Christmas - PS Kipsang

1 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Florah Njoroge

Nairobi — The results of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will b released by Christmas, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has announced.

Speaking in Nairobi during the conclusion of KCPE and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations, Kipsang stated that the Form one placement will also be completed within this period.

He assured that the government is committed to ensuring a 100 percent transition to secondary school.

"We shall place our children in the secondary schools that they will go to before we go for Christmas. Our school calendar has come back to normal. We are opening schools on eighth of January and within the shortest time we want the others to join them in Form one," he said.

According to Kipsang, a total of 2.6 million candidates undertook the examinations and resources have been availed to ensure the papers are marked immediately.

"This year we had a minimal number of pregnancies, the empowerment we are giving to our parents is yielding fruit. We are happy that we are reducing this menace of teenage pregnancies," he said.

Focus now shifts to the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) written examinations which start Monday, with the government assuring of a seamless operation to ensure minimal challenges in administering the exams.

The PS urged parents of KCSE candidates especially in day schools to ensure their children do not carry mobile phones to prevent cheating

