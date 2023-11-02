South Africa: Tyla's 'Water' Gets a Spooky Halloween Makeover!

It's not every day that a Halloween costume gets the attention from the artist herself. But the costume inspired by South African artist Tyla's global hit "Water" got her attention. She even shared the TikTok video of the costume.

The dance challenge for the hit song has made waves on social media, and two friends from Chicago decided to bring the viral sensation to life with their unique Halloween costumes.

Jessica Kunamalla and her friend made quite the impression with their creative costumes.

Jessica dressed up as Tyla herself, wearing a nude-toned flowing top similar to the singer's style.

Her friend transformed into a bottle of Fiji Water, using cling wrap and a carefully placed logo to complete the look.

The duo's TikTok video showcased them having a blast, engaging in the iconic "Water" dance moves and even playfully imitating drinking from the water bottle.

The video quickly caught the attention of Tyla, who left a simple yet impactful comment, "No ways."

The creative costumes were further highlighted when a Tyla fan account (@for_tyla) reposted the TikTok video on X, sharing their amusement and appreciation.

Tyla herself couldn't help but share the post, encouraging her fans to continue tagging and sending such content her way.

The fans and followers were equally entertained, with many taking to various social media platforms to share their reactions.

Compiled by staff writer