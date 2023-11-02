Kenya: Nyali Golf Club Informs Members to Be Wary of Pythons

1 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Nyali Golf & Country Club has warned members to be cautious of pythons that have been sighted at the facility of late.

In a statement, the Mombasa-based golf course urged players to thoroughly check golf holes to prevent attacks.

"We write to inform golfers that it has been brought to the attention of the Golf sub-committee that over the recent days there have been reported repetitive cases of python type of snake being spotted on different holes of the golf course by members and course staff," the golf's Captain Dinesh Sasan informed.

"In view of this, we call upon golfers to be extra vigilant whilst on the course."

It also directed young golfers to be accompanied by adults while using the facility, as it engages with the Kenya Wildlife Services.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.