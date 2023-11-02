Kenya: Nyali Golf Club Informs Members to Be Wary of Pythons

Nairobi — Nyali Golf & Country Club has warned members to be cautious of pythons that have been sighted at the facility of late.

In a statement, the Mombasa-based golf course urged players to thoroughly check golf holes to prevent attacks.

"We write to inform golfers that it has been brought to the attention of the Golf sub-committee that over the recent days there have been reported repetitive cases of python type of snake being spotted on different holes of the golf course by members and course staff," the golf's Captain Dinesh Sasan informed.

"In view of this, we call upon golfers to be extra vigilant whilst on the course."

It also directed young golfers to be accompanied by adults while using the facility, as it engages with the Kenya Wildlife Services.