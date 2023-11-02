Kenya: King Charles III Visits UN Offices in Gigiri

1 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — King Charles III on Wednesday visited the United Nations offices in Nairobi where he emphasised the need to address climate change.

Speaking at the UN Headquarters, his Majesty also lauded President William Ruto's firm action towards climate change.

"It's particularly heartbreaking to know that in the horn of Africa, millions have suffered the effects of climate change," he said.

"I particularly wanted to visit your headquarters to thank you for your efforts. As we heard in the ACS, there's need for urgent intervention to save our planet."

He was received by the Director-General of the United Nations Office Nairobi, Zainab Hawa Bangura.

The King also planted a tree at the famous 'KaribUNi' sign in the UN Headquarters before attending a session and meet several corporate leads from Kenya.

On October 30, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived for a four-day State Visit.

Their Majesties will be leaving Nairobi today and traveling to Mombasa County for more engagements as their four-day official visit to the country comes to an end.

The visit aims at celebrating the warm relationship between Kenya and Britain and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

The visit is at the invitation of President William Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.