Kenya: King Charles III Visits UN Offices in Gigiri

Nairobi — King Charles III on Wednesday visited the United Nations offices in Nairobi where he emphasised the need to address climate change.

Speaking at the UN Headquarters, his Majesty also lauded President William Ruto's firm action towards climate change.

"It's particularly heartbreaking to know that in the horn of Africa, millions have suffered the effects of climate change," he said.

"I particularly wanted to visit your headquarters to thank you for your efforts. As we heard in the ACS, there's need for urgent intervention to save our planet."

He was received by the Director-General of the United Nations Office Nairobi, Zainab Hawa Bangura.

The King also planted a tree at the famous 'KaribUNi' sign in the UN Headquarters before attending a session and meet several corporate leads from Kenya.

On October 30, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived for a four-day State Visit.

Their Majesties will be leaving Nairobi today and traveling to Mombasa County for more engagements as their four-day official visit to the country comes to an end.

The visit aims at celebrating the warm relationship between Kenya and Britain and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

The visit is at the invitation of President William Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence.