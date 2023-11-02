Kenya: Changes Made in 2024 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Calendar

Nairobi — The Kenya Golf Union announced changes in the 2024 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) calendar with an additional event and a change in the ranking points system.

Twenty-seven events have been lined up for next year as the KAGC series enters the 2nd year with prize money for the amateurs as per the rules of golf (Amateur Status).

The KAGC series offers a platform for ranking amateurs both locally and for World Amateur Golf Ranking.

In a statement, the Kenya Golf Union Chairman Philip Ochola mentioned that the 2023 season had been prosperous thanks to the title sponsor NCBA bank who supported all events with the prize money.

"We are proud as a Union to have our golfers earn a living out of playing golf and we do hope that in future, there will be more collaborations with sponsors to increase the purse and make the series even more attractive," Ocholla said.

"For the first time this year, a Kenyan (Michael Karanga) broke into the 100th Mark in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, this is a clear indication that indeed golf is developing and positive strides are being made by all related stakeholders towards transforming golf in the country.

The 2024 season will see the revival of Diani Beach Masters which shall be hosted by Diamond Leisure lodge golf resort in the Coast Region from 18th-20th October 2024.

"We happily welcome the event back to the calendar as this is an additional platform to get our top amateurs to compete for the prize money and ranking points," tournament director David Ndung'u said.

As a norm, the series will tee-off at Sigona Golf Club for the Annual Sigona Bowl Tournament January 26th-28th 2024.

The Kenya Golf Union-owned events have been scheduled as follows; Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship- July 11th-14th 2024 at Sigona Golf Club and the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship - August 1st-4th 2024 at Nyali Golf & Country Club.

"For next year, we will use a tiered points system to award KAGC points, based on the strength of the field that each event attracts, the events will be categorized into 3 tiers," Ndung'u added.