Kenya: Over 3,400 Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay Patients to Access Free Medical Services

Nairobi — More than 3,400 patients in Trans Nzoia and Homa Bay are set to access medical services from the Safaricom Foundation.

It will be in collaboration with the Flying Doctors' Society Africa and Zuri Health.

To be held at the Kiminini Primary School, patients will be offered eye care consultations, breast cancer screening, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, and child health consultations.

They will then receive a six-month free medical consultation through SMS code 40815 and a WhatsApp service with certified doctors from Zuri Health.

"We have been incorporating technology in our free medical camps to provide patients with necessary follow-up care after the medical camps," said Nicholas Nganga, Chairman, M-Pesa Foundation.

"We use the platforms to provide patients with health education and self-care tips to help them manage their health more effectively," Nganga added.

"So far, the Foundation has conducted eight successful medical camps in various counties across the country, including Trans Nzoia."

In Homa Bay County, the Foundation has been holding a free fistula medical camp that has benefitted 90 women through free screening, treatment, and surgeries at the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital.