Kenya: Safaricom Extends 5G Network to 35 New Counties, Slashes Router Prices

1 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Safaricom has expanded its 5G coverage to 35 new counties, bringing ultra-speed internet services closer to its customers.

Some of the devolved units are Bomet, Busia, Isiolo, Kitui, Mandera, Migori, and Tharaka-Nithi.

Others are Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Embu, Kirinyaga, Muranga, and Turkana, among others.

They join a list of counties such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, and Nakuru, among others, that were connected to the internet earlier.

"As a digital lifestyle enabler, we are excited about a 5G future, which makes it possible to close the digital divide in underserved communities, provide access to critical services such as healthcare or spur economic growth by connecting small businesses to new opportunities," said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

"By increasing 5G coverage, we are enhancing Kenya's best internet network and empowering our customers to start exploring the possibilities of 5G," Ndegwa added.

The telco has also slashed 5G router prices by 60 percent to Sh9,999 from Sh25,000, allowing clients to acquire the gadgets affordably.

In October 2022, Safaricom became the first service provider in the country to launch 5G.

To enable Kenyans to experience how 5G can transform homes and businesses, Safaricom, in partnership with Huawei, has set up three 5G experience centres in Nairobi.

The centres, located in Safaricom's Village Market, The Hub, and Buruburu Shops, contain virtual reality gaming zones, showcases of smart capabilities for homes and enterprises, and speed-testing booths.

