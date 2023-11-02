South Africa: Senzo-Accused Asked to Change Clothes During Arrest

1 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial took a controversial turn on Wednesday as Constable Jabulani Buthelezi, the state's latest witness, faced tough cross-examination regarding the arrest of accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

Buthelezi, an officer from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), detailed the arrest processes, stating that Sibiya was arrested without resistance and subsequently informed of his rights.

However, the highlight of the trial revolved around the officers' access to Sibiya's shack, where ammunition and related items were discovered.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Sibiya, challenged Buthelezi's story, particularly focusing on the "tactical takedown" method employed during the arrest, and questioning whether it caused fear or confusion in the accused.

Buthelezi maintained that the primary goal was compliance, rather than intimidation.

Further probing revealed differences in the accounts of the events following Sibiya's arrest, with Mngomezulu suggesting that Sibiya was subjected to assault in Lethabong.

Buthelezi firmly denied these allegations, claiming that the visit to Sibiya's residence was solely to allow him to change clothes.

A strange moment happened when Mngomezulu implied that the keys to the shack, supposedly under the custody of Sibiya's uncle, were surprisingly found in Sibiya's pocket.

Buthelezi, surprised, momentarily shifted from professionalism, making a sarcastic remark before apologising.

The line of questioning then shifted to the consent and legality surrounding the search of Sibiya's shack and possessions.

Buthelezi contended that Sibiya had permitted them to search for his ID, inadvertently granting them access to the ammunition.

The trial continues.

