South Africa: Disaster in Cape Town As Spurs Stun Pirates

Cape Town Spurs pulled what could arguably be the biggest upset of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season after edging out Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Lubeni Haukongo stunned the Buccaneers with a third-minute opener before Jarrod Moroole doubled Spurs' lead on 36 minutes for their first victory of the season.

Evidence Makgopa's goal two minutes from halftime was not enough to inspire a comeback for the Soweto giants, who now have the grim record of being the first team to hand Spurs their maiden points of the term.

It was a result that could ring the death knell for coach Jose Riveiro's tenure at the club as Pirates are now on a four-match winless streak in the PSL.

Despite a valiant effort that came with victory for the first time in nine league matches, the Urban Warriors remain at the bottom of the table while the Buccaneers are still 13th.

Pirates fielded a familiar starting eleven with twin forwards Kermit Erasmus and Makgopa as they promised to have an all-out attacking system while being supported by Patrick Maswanganyi and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Their hosts welcomed back veteran defender and captain Clayton Daniels while English goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom was preferred to start ahead of Zama Dlamini.

As the two sides were still trying to settle into the match, Haukongo connected, from close range, a long cross from Keagan Buchanan.

Pirates' first real attempt to strike back came in the 17th minute but Makgopa shot just wide with only Ramsbottom to beat after being released by Lorch.

Makgopa was back again on 34 minutes and still at the end of a Lorch feed and failed to just turn in the low cross from inside the box.

Shortly after, Moroole beat Melusi Buthelezi at the second attempt after the Pirates keeper had initially saved his shot before pouncing on the spill.

In a busy moment immediately after, it almost became three up for Spurs but Ashley Cupido had his effort saved by Buthelezi in a one-on-one situation.

Makgopa finally got it right and compensated for wasting earlier chances when he headed home a Tapelo Xoki supply to beat the halftime whistle.

Pirates started the second half with unrelenting pressure for a comeback and on two successive occasions, Daniels put his body on the line to protect his goalkeeper from Maswanganyi and Lorch.

The visitors were increasingly becoming desperate and were frustrated by Ramsbottom tipping Maswanganyi's shot over the bar with six minutes remaining and Spurs held on.