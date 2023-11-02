Kenya: Nthonzweni Primary School Centre Manager Arrested After Reporting Drunk During Ongoing KCPE Exams

Nairobi — Nthonzweni Primary School centre manager has been arrested for reporting on duty drunk while supervising the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

Following his arrest, Martin Muteti was subjected to an alcohol test after the County Security Team together with the County Directors of Education made an impromptu visit at the Kaiti ACC container at 6:30am.

The County Security team noted that Muteti reported late to work at the said container and also appeared to be drunk and dirty in person.

"Mr Martin Muteti reported on duty at Kaiti ACC container late while appearing drunk and dirty in person," the police report stated.

According to Security officials Muteti was replaced by his deputy John Kitusa who is the curriculum Support Officer Kee zone following his arrest early in the morning.

The Security officials added that Muteti is currently being held at Mukuyuni police Station for further investigation.

"After his arrest he was immediately replaced by his deputy Mr John Kitusa," stated the security officials.

The security agents revealed that the incident has also been reported to the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) and Teachers Service Commission for further directives .