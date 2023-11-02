South Africa: Ramaphosa Officially Appoints Kholeka Gcaleka As Public Protector

Kholeka Gcaleka speaks at a leadership event hosted by Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in Pretoria on September 7, 2023.

Kholeka Gcaleka has begun her role as the country's Public Protector after President Cyril Ramaphosa formally announced her appointment.

Wednesday, 1 November 2023 marked the start date of the country's new Public Protector after President Cyril Ramaphosa officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to the post for a nonrenewable seven-year term.

This follows her recommendation for the job by the National Assembly.

Gcaleka, a former Deputy Public Protector, took on the role of acting Public Protector in June 2022.

"The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trusts that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication," a Presidency statement said.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA APPOINTS ADVOCATE GCALEKA AS PUBLIC PROTECTORPresident @CyrilRamaphosa has in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and on the recommendation of the National Assembly, appointed Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Public... pic.twitter.com/bspWz1icPa-- Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 1, 2023

Gcaleka received support in the National Assembly for her appointment from the ANC, IFP, AIC, NFP, Good party, and Al Jamah-ah. The official opposition, the DA, the EFF, UDM, PAC and Cope opposed her appointment.

Those who opposed Gcaleka's appointment fear she will not be independent, especially after her Phala Phala report cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing over the handling of the...