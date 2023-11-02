Tanzania: Union Underscores Role of Workers in Cities' Growth

1 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Local Government Workers Union (TALGWU) has argued that workers rights play an important role in the sustainable and inclusive growth of cities.

The union has issued its message in commemoration of the World Cities Day which is marked on every October 31.

Speaking at a press conference today in Dar es Salaam, union's General Secretary Rashid Mtima, said: " The TALGWU recognises the work done by its membera in improving cities in the country including supervising cities' infrastructures, doing environment cleanliness and other developmwnt activties."

Mr Mtima haa argued that achievements brought about by the growth of the cities have been driven by better perfomance of public employees in different sectors.

He has also noted that the union wants to see workers carry out their duties in a safe and better environment while given their fundamental rights which will further increase their morale.

He added that the World Cities Day is an opportunity for emphasizing global goal in cities growth and pushing for strengthened cooperation between the countries in dealing with challenges facing cities growth.

