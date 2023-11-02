Kenya: Charles III Honors Kenya's War Dead, but Many Still Demand an Apology for Past 'Atrocities'

Nairobi, Kenya — King Charles III and his wife Camilla honored World War veterans and fallen soldiers at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Kariakor, Nairobi, on their second day of a four-day state visit to Kenya.

Charles and Camilla, who laid a wreath in honour of soldiers who died in the two world wars, handed replacement medals to four World War II veterans who had lost them.

The four veterans - Ezekiel Nyanjom Anyange, Private John Kavai, Kefa Changira, and the 117-year-old corporal Samwel Ntigai Mburia - said they were happy to receive the medals in recognition for their service 78 years ago.

"You are amazing!" King Charles III told Cpl Nthinga Mburia as he handed him a medal.

Not enough

The ceremony came as civil groups and the families of people who had fought for independence from Britain, claim that recognition of the veterans is not enough.

Muhia Gitau, the leader of Murang'a Mau Mau veterans, told RFI-English that if the King and Britain were remorseful for what they did to Kenyans, he should apologise on behalf of his people and not merely recognise that what they did was wrong.

As King Charles III visits Kenya, learn how half a million Indigenous Kenyans were violently evicted during British colonization to make room for tea plantations, and why Indigenous Kenyans are still fighting the British govt for their land: pic.twitter.com/ZzFjxfwmAq-- AJ+ (@ajplus) October 31, 2023

"Saying sorry for what they did to us is what we want to hear. Their sorry should be followed up by practical offerings," Gitau a resident of Kaharati in Murang'a, said.

Gitau is among thousands of Kenyans who suffered under the British rule during the struggle for Kenya's independence 60 years ago.

For his part, Moses Munai, the Chairman of the Kipsigis Clan Association from Kenya's Rift Valley, maintained that a real' apology involves visiting the mistreated party.

"The British took away our land for tea cultivation. Our fathers served them as slaves. The King coming here and helping us settle the land squabbles, would be the ultimate apology," Munai said.

Call for reparations

While Martin Mutheu, a resident of Nairobi, maintains that it is time to bury the past and work for the future, many Kenyans think reparations from the British government is the best form of apology.

Kenya Wildlife Service is deeply honoured to have hosted the distinguished visit of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla (@RoyalFamily) at Nairobi National Park this evening.Their Majesties' visit to Nairobi National Park serves as a powerful testament to their... pic.twitter.com/jzU1lVNRLs-- Kenya Wildlife Service (@KWSKenya) November 1, 2023

"We fought for independence, we have it now, it is time to bury the past and think of what the future has for us.

"Let us enjoy having the king around and create a new history. The past is gone but the freedom fighters will always be in our hearts," Mutheu, a history student at the University of Nairobi, said.

Kericho County governor Erick Mutai also welcomed the King's recognition of the atrocities netted to the people of Kericho but called on him to compensate them in a 'modern way'.

"The King recognised what they did to us? We welcome his 'apology' yesterday, but we ask his government to compensate our people for the wrongs they did by offering scholarships and supporting the displaced communities like the Talai," said Governor Mutai.