Rwanda: Weather Forecaster Warns of Likely Flooding to Affect Roads

Meteo Rwanda has warned that impacts associated with heavy rain are expected across the country from November 1 to 10.

"Likely impacts are flooding on road surfaces, localised agricultural areas, flood-prone areas, slippery roads and poor visibility during rainstorms, soil erosion and landslides in areas of high slopes," the forecaster announced.

"Preparedness and mitigation measures should be put in place by relevant institutions and the general public to minimise impacts that may be caused by the expected rain," reads the statement, emphasising that an increased amount of rainfall is expected and wetter conditions are predicted to continue countrywide.

The amount of rainfall ranging between 40 and 160 mm is expected across the country.

Rainfall ranging between 140 and 160 mm is the highest expected over parts Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Ngororero, Rutsiro, Nyabihu, Musanze, and Burera districts.

Rainfall ranging between 120 and 140 mm is expected over the remaining parts of Western and Northern Province except southern parts of Gicumbi District, over the remaining parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru District.

The rainfall ranging between 40 and 60 mm is the lowest amount expected over eastern parts of Gatsibo, Nyagatare, and northern parts of Kayonza District.

The remaining parts of the country are expected to record rainfall ranging between 60 and 120 mm.

Moderate to strong wind speed ranging between 4 and 10 metres per second is expected across the country.

Strong wind speed ranging between 8 and 10 m/s is expected in localised parts of Gicumbi, Gatsibo, Karongi, and Ruhango districts.

Slightly strong wind speed ranging between 6 and 8 m/s is expected over many parts of the country except localised areas with a wind speed of 4-6 m/s.

Many parts of Kigali City, Bugarama, Amayaga, Bugesera, Ngoma, and localised areas of Kayonza, Gatsibo, and Nyagatare districts are expected to experience higher maximum temperature ranging between 28°C and 30°C.

Western parts of Nyabihu and Ngororero, eastern parts of Rubavu, and northern parts of Musanze and Burera districts are expected to experience lower maximum temperatures ranging between 18°C and 20°C.