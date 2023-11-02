Rwanda: Sunrise FC Appoint Ugandan Jackson Mayanja as New Head Coach

Primus National League side Sunrise FC have appointed Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja as club new head coach for the remainder of the season.

Mayanja, 54, replaces Hassan Muhire who was sacked a week ago due to a string of poor results during his tenure.

The Ugandan gaffer watched from the stands at Nyagatare Stadium as Sunrise suffered a 2-1 defeat to Muhazi United on Sunday, October 29.

His first assignment will be on Sunday, November 5, when the team visits AS Kigali at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Mayanja is not new in Rwandan football, having previously served as an assistant to Mike Mutebi during his stint at AS Kigali.

He has also coached KCCA, Vipers and URA FC in his home country as well as Tanzanian clubs Simba and Kagera Sugar.

His immediate task is to help get Sunrise out of the relegation zone so he could land a contract extension at the end of the season.