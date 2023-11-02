Ethiopia: Institute Working to Become Africa's Leading Metrology Service Hub

Ethiopia is constructing the leading metrology service center; the Ethiopian Metrology Institute (EMI) said adding that it is also aiming at becoming chosen Africa's metrology hub.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Institute's Director- General Fetene Teshome said that the country is undertaking the construction of three G+9 multifaceted metrology center worth over 1.3 billion Birr.

He further remarked that these state-of-the-art buildings are equipped with modern facilities, training rooms and other equipment developed utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), satellite information from each corner of the country.

sectors are dependent on climate-action, Fetene elucidated that the government has given much emphasis to the aviation, agriculture and health sectors among others.

Hence,the institute is undertaking a project exceeding 1.3 billion Birr to provide reliable and efficient metrology service.

"The head quarter is said to be the first in Africa and the third globally and its construction is progressing well and projected to be completed in the coming two years," he noted.

Moreover, he remarked that automatic weather stations, observation systemsare already installed. Along with the universities, the institute is working on skilled manpower development to help accelerate and improve the metrology service provision.

As to Fetene, the center has been streamlining education and training centers to make it the leading excellence hub and center for technological knowledge transfer. Besides, it would not only serve the country but also for Africans to be one of the most influential hubs in the globe.

"We are also enhancing the capacities of regional metrology service centers which are situated in different regions," he added.

The buildings cover 18,800 Sq.m at Bole Sub-City with the components of three halls with the capacity of hosting over 1,200 people at a time.

It is to be recalled that the institute along with various federal and regional stakeholders has recently endorsed to cascade the climate service framework to regional level.

The project, which is started in the past two year, is being carried out by Ethiopian contractors, it was learnt