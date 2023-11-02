Tanzania: 'Ward OFF NCDS, Go for Exercise'

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged Tanzanians to adopt a culture of regularly engaging in physical exercise to prevent noncommunicable diseases.

During her speech, President Samia emphasised the importance of participating in activities like walking, running and having fun, saying they not only promote physical health, but also help to build relationships, make friends and attract tourists, which in turn benefit the economy.

In quick analysis, noncommunicable diseases, also known as chronic diseases, tend to be caused by lack of physical activities, which in a way improves overall well-being, significantly reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, and enhances thinking, learning, and judgment skills.

This message was conveyed on Sunday by Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi on behalf of the Head of State, during his participation in the Zanzibar International Marathon held in Unguja.

The marathon had a dual goals of promoting tourism in the Isles and motivating people to engage in routine exercise. President Mwinyi stressed the need to utilise such a gathering as it boosts the tourism sector.

He pointed out that tourism contributes about 30 per cent to Zanzibar's GDP and encouraged everyone to make the most of the opportunity.

The marathon began at Forodhani Park in Stone Town, where Mwinyi played the drum to promote the protection and preservation of beaches and heritage sites that are important tourist attractions. In a related development, Mwinyi emphasised that low and high seasons of tourism should not be an excuse for people not to engage in the beaches' cleanliness, but instead promote it to attract tourists throughout the year, especially by organising different events and festivals that attract global attention.

He added: "I would like to sincerely congratulate the Zanzibar International Marathon for organising this event in Zanzibar, as it helps to overcome the low and high season mindset." During the event, Tigo-Zantel Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Angelica Pesha, voiced the importance of physical exercise and the goal of their company to support such initiatives, which improve the relationships with customers.

Commenting, Zanzibar Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner, Yussuf Juma, praised the achievements of Mwinyi's presidency in the past three years. He stated that the president's efforts have opened doors for the local economy, adding that the public should enmasse participate in the marathon.

He further said that it is an opportunity to boost the economy and collect taxes, which is essential for the country's development, noting that paying taxes should be voluntarily through the e-payment system.

Stela Ngoma Hassan, the Board Chairperson of the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ), also expressed her appreciation for President Mwinyi's remarkable progress on the island since his election in 2020.

She emphasised the importance of observing laws, including tax payment compliance, to support President Mwinyi's efforts.