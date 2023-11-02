Africa: Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers - Third Round of Qualifiers Fixtures Confirmed

1 November 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

South Africa, Cameroon and Nigeria are through to the next round of Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers after their impressive victories in their respective return legs.

The journey to booking a place in Paris continues to be an exciting one in the Women's football division of the qualifiers as all teams put their best foot forward to represent their nations and Africa at the global showpiece next year.

Cameroon 3 - 0 Uganda

Goals: A. Njoya Nchout 27th, Mr. Ngock 48th and F. Meffometou

The Indomitable Lionesses put up a stellar performance at home after suffering a 2-0 first leg defeat to bounce back in style with a 3-0 victory over Uganda.

Well taken goals by Ajara Njoya Nchout, Monique Ngock and Falone Meffometou were enough for the Cameroonians to go through to the third round of the qualifiers to the jubilation of fans in Douala.

Ghana 2-0 Benin

Goals: E. Badu 65th, K. Karo 75th

Winners in the first leg played at the Mathieu Kérékou Stadium in Cotonou, Ghana once again dominated Benin and comfortably cruised to 2-0 victory at home to easily march into the third round of qualifiers.

Morocco 2-0 Namibia

Goals: I. Saud 76th, G. Chebbak 89th

The adventure continues for the Atlas Lionesses. After outclassing Namibia in the first leg away from home, Morocco finished the job with a 2-0 victory in front of their fans at the Moulay Hassan stadium.

Tanzania 1-0 Botswana

Goal: Masaka 10th

A very narrow margin, but big victory for Tanzania as they edged Botswana by 1-0 at home. The narrow win sees Tanzania set up a mouth-watering tie against the reigning African champions, South Africa in the third round.

Nigeria 4-0 Ethiopia

Goals: U. Kanu 45+1, R. Ajibade 50th and 72nd, A. Oshoala 68th

Following a 1-1 draw away from home, the Super Falcons were ruthless at home with a 4-0 drubbing of Ethiopia to stamp their authority as one of the best women's football nations from the continent.

Complete round-up of results:

● DR Congo - South Africa (1-1, 2-0)

● Namibia - Morocco (Q) (0-2, 2-0)

● Benin - Ghana (Q) (0-3, 2-0)

● Ethiopia - Nigeria (Q) (1-1, 4-0)

● Uganda - Cameroun (Q) (2-0, 0-3)

● Tanzania (Q) - Botswana (2-0, 1-0)

Fixtures for the third round of Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers

● Ghana - Zambia

● Tunisia - Morocco

● Cameroun - Nigeria

● Tanzania - South Africa

The third round of these playoffs will take place from between 19 - 28 February 2024.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.