Tanzania: Better Days for Productive Sectors As Seasonal Rains Start

TANZANIA: THE Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued weather forecast for seasonal rains, indicating that the season will benefit key productive sectors, including agriculture, livestock and fisheries and tourism and wildlife.

According to the climate outlook issued on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam, the rains are expected from this month to April next year.

The above normal to normal rains are expected over southern part of Morogoro Region, Iringa, Lindi, Mtwara, Singida, Dodoma, northern part of Katavi, Kigoma and Tabora regions; While over southern part of Katavi, Njombe, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya and Ruvuma regions normal to above normal rains are expected.

The Authority's Acting Director General, Dr Ladislaus Chang'a said normal agricultural practices are anticipated over most areas during this season due to expected normal to above normal rains.

Livestock keepers and fishers are likely to benefit from availability of pasture, water and food for fish, while availability of pasture and water for wildlife in parks and game reserves is expected to improve significantly.

"Farmers should prepare their fields, plants, weeding and use relevant farm inputs timely, as well as using best methods and technologies to prevent water stagnation in the field, erosion and loss of soil fertility; and choose the right seeds and crops for this season," Dr Chang'a advised.

He also advised livestock keepers to practice good animal husbandry in order to conserve pasture and harvest rainwater for future use.

The community is also advised to put in place good plan for the use and conservation of water and animal feeds.

However, he said during that period, excessive soil moisture and flooding may occur and affect crops and farm management, adding that diseases such as fungus are expected to increase and affect crops such as Irish potatoes, tomatoes, sesame and beans.

Adding: "Outbreaks of livestock diseases such as rift valley fever, foot and mouth disease and breeding of vector-borne insects may occur."

The TMA further emphasised that in areas anticipated to feature above normal rains, transport and transportation activities are expected to be affected.

The anticipated above normal rains may lead to damage of roads and railways infrastructure and result into increased number of accidents for land transport, delay and cancelation of flights and railway trips, breakdown of communication in air and maritime navigation and increase of operational costs for transport and transportation in general.

"Stakeholders in this sector should take appropriate measures in the implementation of the construction of various infrastructures as well as regular inspections of the transport and transportation infrastructure to reduce the effects that may arise," he emphasised

On health issues, the authority said the period will entail destruction of water infrastructure due to stagnant and surface runoff that may cause water contamination and trigger disease outbreaks such as vector and water borne diseases.

"Relevant authorities responsible for public health and individuals should take necessary health precautions needed to minimise the expected negative impacts," he advised.