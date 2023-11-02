Uganda: Group That Killed Tourists in Queen Elizabeth Intercepted By UPDF, Scores Out of Action

The Ugandan army has intercepted a group of ADF fighters who were recently involved in the killing of two tourists and their Ugandan driver and a number of them put out of action.

According to the deputy defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, the group was intercepted last night near Lake Edward.

"Some ADF terrorists whom we have been tracking down since the attack on tourists were finally got and a number of them were killed last night on Lake Edward off Kayanja Landing site in Kasese district," Col Akiiki said in a brief statement.

A couple on their vacation was last month killed when suspected ADF rebels cum terrorists attacked their vehicle inside Queen Elizabeth National Park, shooting them dead and setting the vehicle ablaze.

Security has since begun the hunt for the attackers.

According to Col Akiiki, an intelligence led operation which included UPDF Marine, the Special Forces as well as 222 and 301 Brigade Infantry squads in a well-coordinated night operation put out a number of the rebels .

"It should be noted that this was a part of the group that killed the tourists. The operation is still on to finish all the splinter groups of ADF."

President Museveni recently warned that the group that had attacked terrorists would pay with their lives whereas the UPDF said it had deployed all its capabilities to hunt for the attackers.