Uganda: Museveni Ask Investors to Report Corrupt Govt Officials as He Opens Four Points By Sheraton Hotel

President Yoweri Museveni has called upon foreign investors to report government officials that extort money from them for licenses, tax waivers and other investment favors.

Museveni made the remarks at the grand opening of Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Kololo that the proprietors says will redefine the Ugandan leisure and hospitality industry.

Towering high into the sky, the Magnificent Four Points by Sheraton Hotel that cost $40 million is the latest beautifier of the Kampala skyline

In his speech, the president cautioned Indians that his government has some corrupt officials, that they ought to report to him immediately .

"We have fixed the business environment, but we have a small problem of corruption. We have ticks, you know those parasites? They keep asking for Kitu Kidogo , and instead of reporting them , you keep wasting time. Report them please so that we can punish them," Museveni said.

He also requested these to implore their peers in India a Europe to come and invest in Uganda as the state will never expropriate their property.

"So you are in the right place at the right time . We have a 46 million population, 300million East African and 12 billion African market .Bring me more especially in manufacturing and agro processing because we have alot of foods here. We are big in coffee and others."

The proprietors of the Hotel say, that they are determined to redefine the leisure and hospitality sector in Uganda .

Dr. Kaushik Manek EBS, the investor of Four Points by Sheraton said " We can only do this with the help of you the whole Ugandan market is big and promising . We can only assure of good service in this state of the art hotel. Every facility that you have ever found anywhere in Europe and Asia is here in this hotel and near you at Kololo Kampala ."

The UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova said Uganda, has 2,800 bedrooms and a single entity that wilds 142 rooms carries with-it light into the tourism sector.

"We have a target of 40, 000 rooms and this addition is not small. Tourists usually want to go to hotel brands that they have been to in the Western World and Asia , this is because they attach the brand to quality of service. So having Four Points as an addition to the many we have already is a real blessing to the tourism sector."

Located in Kololo the rooftop of Four Points by Sheraton the offers an enviable panoramic view of the Kampala city and Lave Victoria in Luzira .

It has plenty of space for conferences and functions, serves modern local and international cuisines for its customers.

Hotel top officials say that , they are ready to compete in the immensely competitive tourism world.