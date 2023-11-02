Uganda: Motorists Who Fail to Install Digital Number Plates in Their Cars to Pay Shs2 Million Fine

Motorists will have to pay a fine of up to shs2 million or a jail term of one year if they fail to install digital number plates in their vehicles, officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport have said.

Speaking during the roll out of the digital number plates on Wednesday, Eng. Karim Kibuuka, the principal vehicle inspector in the Ministry of Works and Transport explained that the roll out of digital number plates has kicked off with government vehicles which will be followed by new and imported vehicles starting February, 1, 2024.

The vehicles with current old licence plates will also follow suit, noting that there will be a transition period of two years after which, motorists without digital number plates on their vehicles will be fined or jailed or both.

"The transition period will be two years to covert to the new regime of licensing of vehicles with digital number plates. If a person fails to covert or update their number plate within the given window, the penalty is a fine not exceeding 100 currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both," Eng.Kibuuka said.

One currency point is equivalent to shs20,000 and therefore 100 currency points are equivalent to shs2 million.

The principle vehicle inspector said according to the new licencing regime, all vehicles will be fitted with new number plates which have security chips and shall be synchronised with security electronic devices capable of indicating the real time of the vehicle.

He however warned that tampering with the digital number plates of electronic chips there is will be punishable by law.

"No person shall be allowed to tamper with the chip or its functionality. In case of accidental tampering for example during repairs or if a vehicle hits pothole, this should be reported within 24 hours to the chief licencing officer at the Ministry of Works," Eng. Kibuuka said.

According to the Ministry of Works, interfering with with the digital number plates or chips installed there in will lead to a shs2 million fine or one year imprisonment or both.

The ministry says the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System has been designed in such a way that if anyone tampers with the number plates, the system will be alerted.

"The number plates will only be removed, for example in case of doing repairs upon seeking authorization from the chief licencing officer and for a justifiable cause."

"If the plate is removed from any other point other than the licenced and accredited garage it will be an offence."

Cost

New vehicles and those just imported into the country will pay shs714000 for the digital number plates whereas vehicles with old licence plates will pay shs150,000 for replacement whereas motorcycles will pay shs50,000 for the same service.