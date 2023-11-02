Rwanda: Spittler Appointed as New Amavubi Head Coach

1 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda FA has confirmed the appointment of German gaffer Torsten Frank Spittler as new Amavubi head coach.

Spittler succeeds Spanish gaffer Carlos Alos Ferrer who resigned from his duties in August to take up the Belarusian national team job.

He agreed to coach the team on a one-year deal.

"FERWAFA is pleased to announce that Mr Torsten Spittler Frank has been appointed as the new head coach of men's Rwanda national team," the federation said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Spittler's immediate assignment will be the 2026 World Cup double header against Zimbabwe and South Africa which are both due in November.

