Kenya: Nairobi's First Public Eye Hospital Set to Open to Address Vision Care Needs

Nairobi — Nairobi County is preparing to inaugurate its first-ever public eye hospital this month, with a primary focus on addressing a spectrum of eye conditions.

Located in Umoja 2 Annex, the Mama Lucy Eye Hospital is currently in the midst of a commendable initiative by providing complimentary surgical and medical eye services until November 3, benefiting the local community.

The hospital is set to offer a wide array of eye treatments, including surgical procedures, lens replacements, and medical interventions for various eye disorders.

According to the CEO of Mama Lucy Hospital, Mr. Martin Alfred Wekesa Wafula, the facility will cater exclusively to patients with eye-related issues. He further explained, "This facility will be seeing patients with purely eye problems, treat medically all eye cases, perform cataract surgeries for eye-related complications, offer and replace eye lenses to patients who will require them. We will also be able to administer intraocular and sterol injections, along with lens replacements at the retina."

Mr. Wafula revealed that the ongoing eye camp, which commenced on October 30, has already attended to over 1,500 patients, successfully conducted 100 surgeries, and distributed 1,500 spectacles to individuals with vision impairments.

"In the first two days of this free eye medical camp, we have registered approximately 1,500 patients, provided them with spectacles, performed 100 surgeries, and dispensed medication," noted the CEO.

The eye clinic is well-equipped with seven ophthalmologists, two eye lens specialists, and will also serve as a training center for eye care and treatment specialists, contributing to the development of local expertise in vision care.

It is estimated that there are more than 328,000 individuals living with blindness in Kenya, and an additional 750,000 are visually impaired. Cataracts are a leading cause of preventable blindness in the country, accounting for 43% of all blindness cases.

In many cases, patients in resource-constrained settings in Kenya face difficulties accessing specialized eye treatments or seek medical assistance when it is too late, resulting in compromised prospects for vision restoration or preservation.

By establishing this dedicated eye care and treatment facility, the county aims to alleviate the burden of cataracts on individuals, enhancing their overall quality of life and well-being. This initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing vision care needs for the community.