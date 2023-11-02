Uganda: Riders Urged to Exercise Caution, Observe Traffic Rules Ahead of Festive Season

Advocates have said with the end of the year and the festive season approaching, it is crucial for boda boda riders to prioritise road safety and strictly adhere to traffic rules.

They said this time of the year often witnesses a surge in road accidents due to increased travel activities.

Following the successful completion of phase one of the Safe Steps road safety campaign, Prudential Uganda and the Uganda Red Cross Society have launched the second phase of the initiative.

The launch of this initiative took place in Kampala on Tuesday.

This phase aims to provide training to thousands of boda boda riders, focusing on road safety and first aid.

The Safe Steps campaign, which started on September 1, 2022, primarily aims to promote road safety, develop first aid skills, encourage behavioral changes, and raise awareness among boda boda riders.

The second phase of the campaign aims to reach 8,000 boda boda cyclists in various districts, including Kampala, Mbarara, Mbale, Masaka, Mityana, and Wakiso.

Recent data reveals alarming statistics, with 1.35 million people losing their lives on roads globally each year, including 500 children daily.

Africa has the highest road fatality rate in the world, with 44 percent of road traffic deaths involving pedestrians and cyclists. Despite Africa only having 2 percent of the world's cars, the continent accounts for 20 percent of road deaths worldwide.

Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, emphasised the importance of reducing preventable hospital admissions.

He stressed that the project's objective is to ensure that boda boda riders fully comprehend and comply with traffic requirements and regulations while prioritising road safety.

Kwesiga urged boda boda riders to wear helmets, stressing that helmets provide essential protection in the event of an accident, particularly when combined with reflective jackets for better visibility, especially during adverse weather conditions.

As part of this project, helmets and reflective jackets will be provided to some of the riders.

Kwesiga highlighted the positive outcomes of the first phase, stating that riders who received training exhibited better compliance with road traffic rules compared to those who did not.

Tetteh Ayitevie, the head of Prudential Uganda, acknowledged the significant role boda bodas play as a mode of transport for many Ugandans, especially in urban areas.

He expressed concern about the high number of road accidents involving boda boda riders, which have far-reaching consequences for the riders, their passengers, families, and the broader community.

Ayitevie reiterated their commitment to road safety for all road users, with a particular focus on boda boda riders.

The goal is to equip them with essential safety knowledge and skills to make their journeys safer.

Through this campaign, the collective effort aims to incrementally improve road safety for everyone.

Gen. Katumba Wamala, Minister of Works and Transport, shared alarming statistics: in 2022, out of the 4,534 people killed on the roads, 1,404 were motorcyclists, making them the second-highest group of road users killed after pedestrians.

He attributed this risk to the behavior of boda boda riders on the road.

Katumba commended Prudential and the Red Cross for their investment in the boda sector, emphasizing that it would enhance boda boda safety in Uganda.

He also noted that Uganda is working towards achieving the goals set by the second UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with a target to reduce road crash deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.

He encouraged everyone involved in the Safe Steps campaign to familiarize themselves with the revised regulations under the Traffic and Road Safety Act, including motorcycle and tricycle regulations, to amplify the impact of their efforts.

Deputy Command of Traffic and Road Safety, Kampala Metropolitan, Justine Opus , expressed appreciation for the effectiveness of the Red Cross and their collaboration with law enforcement.

She commended their training and skills development initiatives and recognized their contributions to ambulance services.

Frank Mawejje, a boda-boda chairman in Kampala, highlighted the efforts of boda-boda cyclists in supporting traffic police, especially at traffic lights, to encourage fellow cyclists to observe traffic rules.

He acknowledged that complying with traffic rules remains a significant challenge but noted the progress being made through these ongoing efforts.