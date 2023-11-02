Uganda: Gangs Terrorise Mbale City With Daily Night Break-INS

A wave of fear has swept through Bugema B Cell, a peaceful neighbourhood in Mbale City, as families are left traumatized by a recent string of robberies.

On Tuesday morning, at 1 a.m., three homes fell victim to simultaneous break-ins that have left residents in shock and the local community on edge.

In a startling revelation, one of the victims was city lawyer Mubarak Kabuhu, who recounted the harrowing incident said that the thugs, armed with axes, machetes, and hammers, broke into homes within just 30 seconds.

"They were interested primarily in cash," Kabuhu disclosed. He suffered a loss of 2.48 million shillings, with 2 million taken from his pocket and an additional 480,000 from his wallet.

Kabuhu's neighbor, a brave woman who was also targeted, shared her terrifying experience.

"The robbers demanded money, putting our lives at risk, fortunately, they did not harm us," she said, visibly shaken.

Robert Wasibibi, another neighbor who was not directly affected, described the chaos saying that he heard the sound of shattering glass and attempted to alert other neighbours, but their phones went unanswered.

It was only after the incident that he called the police, who arrived too late, as the culprits had already fled in a van. Wasibibi noted one of the thugs was even armed with a firearm, an alarming detail that adds to the growing concerns over these crimes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Worryingly, residents have reported that such attacks have been occurring with alarming regularity throughout the city and its surroundings since the start of the year. They point to what they believe are security lapses and insufficient intervention by the authorities.

"This is happening everywhere every day," one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed, echoing the sentiment of many.

The situation has become so dire that it's prompted calls for enhanced security measures.

Hassan Chelimo, a local businessman, recounted his own harrowing experience when a group of 15 individuals raided his home on August 24, 2023, making off with valuables worth millions. He claimed that when he attempted to call the police for help, he was met with a disheartening response.

"When I called the police to help me, they said they did not have the means to reach me," Hassan lamented, noting that he had to take refuge in his own home's ceiling to escape the attackers.

In response to the mounting concerns, Elgon region Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika assured the public that the police have launched an intensive search for the criminals.

While the community anxiously awaits further developments, the recent spate of robberies has underscored the urgency for improved security measures in Mbale City to safeguard its residents from further incidents of terror.