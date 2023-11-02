Uganda: Uncoordinated Government Communications Hurt Tourism - UWA Boss

The executive director for Uganda Wildlife Authority Sam Mwandah has said that uncoordinated government communications continue to hurt tourism thus leading to cancellations of already booked travel plans for tourists.

While appearing on NBS TV's current affairs program - NBS FACE OFF, Mwandah said this was witnessed in the recent tragic incident, where unknown armed assailants attacked a tourist vehicle in Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park, resulting in the loss of South African and British tourists as well as their local driver.

The incident occurred on the Katwe-Kabatooro murram road but saw a number of conflicting statements from different government institutions and officials.

Uganda Police Force, President Yoweri Museveni, the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF), and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), issued separate statements.

Mwandah says this lack of coordination not only confused the public but also reflected poorly on Uganda's ability to manage crises effectively.

Mwandah says that government communication during incidents like these is often marred by uncoordinated efforts, leading to misinformation and uncertainty.

'In a world connected through social media, the dissemination of information, whether verified or speculative, can have significant repercussions on the tourism sector and the nation's image abroad,' Mwandah argues.

UWA boss says there is the need for a cohesive and coordinated approach to disseminating information during crises. He has stressed the importance of having a central communication hub that can quickly deliver accurate and unified information. This approach would not only provide clarity but also project leadership and a sense of control.

He however says this is a conversation they as government bodies have had internally and the government is currently working on improving its communication strategies to ensure a more coordinated response in the future.

The UWA executive director also recognised the impact of unverified and speculative information in the social media age. He says that with the proliferation of uncensored and unverified content on various online platforms, it becomes even more critical for governments to ensure that the information they release is both accurate and reliable. In this age of information overload, misinformation and rumors can spread rapidly, leading to unwarranted fear and panic.

The consequences of such uncoordinated and uncertain communication have had a tangible impact on Uganda's tourism sector. In the wake of the Queen Elizabeth National park incident, there were several cancellations and rescheduling of visits to the Park, and also the affected Rwenzori region.

Mwandah has told Nile Post that tourists, both local and international, opted to change their plans, delaying their trips until they felt more assured of their safety.

'The cancellation of bookings and changes in travel plans have translated into a 20% to 30% drop in tourism numbers within a month, impacting not only the affected region but also the entire country's tourism industry,' Mwandah says.

The incident's implications for tourism go beyond the immediate financial losses. It underscores the importance of robust and coordinated government communication during crises to mitigate fear and uncertainty. Mwandah has called on Ugandans to be mindful of what they share on social media, recognizing that unchecked speculation and misinformation can exacerbate the situation.

Is it possible for government to adopt a proactive approach to crisis communication, ensuring that information is accurate, verified, and disseminated in a timely and coordinated manner to protect their vital tourism industry?