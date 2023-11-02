Uganda: Jumia Unveils Black Friday Campaign for 2023

Jumia Uganda has officially launched its highly anticipated Black Friday campaign for 2023, offering customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite products at heavily subsidized prices.

This year's Black Friday event, themed "Save More Than Money," promises to be the biggest, best, and most impactful yet, providing unmatched savings and an exceptional shopping experience for our valued customers.

During the launch event held in Kampala, Vinod Goel, the Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Uganda, highlighted the company's strengthened position with growth and improved unit economics.

"Jumia has experienced growth in various product categories, including non-electronics such as books, sports, music, and kids' products, ensuring a wide array of options to delight our customers across all categories."

He further revealed the success of Jumia's strategy to expand beyond Kampala, with significant revenue growth in upcountry markets.

The implementation of reduced delivery timelines, competitive shipping fees, and a relevant assortment of products tailored to the upcountry market, along with a network of over 5000 active J Force agents, has made Jumia the preferred shopping platform in these regions.

Vinod emphasized the impact of Jumia's digital and trade initiatives in Uganda, with over 6,000 sellers and 800 restaurant partners utilizing web and mobile applications to conduct their business on the platform.

This digital infrastructure enables sellers to display products, manage inventory and pricing, run brand promotions, and handle financials seamlessly.

"Our 600 delivery associates efficiently accept orders, utilize maps for customer location, receive online payments, manage their compensation and incentives, and provide feedback all facilitated through our fully digital system," he added.

Vinod highlighted Jumia's position as an optimal destination for digital marketing, with over 550,000 monthly active users boasting relevant economic and demographic profiles. This has attracted interest from sellers, third-party brands, and advertising agencies seeking to optimize their marketing efforts through this unique channel.

In collaboration with DFCU and Stanbic banks, Jumia has partnered for this year's Black Friday campaign, offering additional discounts for purchases made through Bank Visa transactions.

The campaign also features unbeatable offers from renowned brands such as Hisensel, SPJ, Aiwa, Danone, and Sky.

Furthermore, Jumia has teamed up with Fairway Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Nyege Nyege, and Century Cinema to enhance the overall customer experience.

Jumia took the opportunity to express gratitude to its partners and consumers for their unwavering support during its 11 years of service in Uganda.

As a leading e-commerce company in Africa, Jumia is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since 2019 and operates in 11 countries.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace connecting sellers with consumers, a logistics service facilitating the shipment and delivery of packages, and JumiaPay, a secure and convenient payment solution for online transactions.

The company offers a wide range of products, including phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion, and beauty.

In 2022, Jumia generated over USD 1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value and currently serves over eight million customers.