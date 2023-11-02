Africa: CAF to Host Governance And Finance Workshops With All 54 Member Associations

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be rolling out its first ever CAF Governance and Finance Roadshow with all its 54 Member Associations.

In line with the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe's bold vision of making African football to be globally competitive and self-sustainable, CAF is embarking on this unique roadshow that will see the governing body of African football guiding its Member Associations in putting in place efficient measures of stabilise and improve the Governance and Finance structures within their respective Associations.

The three-day workshops will be overseen by the two CAF Legal and Finance Divisions and will see General Secretaries and Finance Directors of each CAF Member Association gathering for the in-depth workshops over the next few months.

Starting in the COSAFA region, South Africa will host the first workshop scheduled for 02 - 04 November in Johannesburg where the host nation will be joined by Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Angola, Namibia, Seychelles, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe.

Amongst other key Governance and Finance matters to be unpacked during the workshops, Member Associations will be afforded the opportunity to share some of their working methods while also get the opportunity to have some of their unique challenges addressed by CAF.

Topics headlining the workshops will include Good Governance Principles, FIFA/CAF Standard Statutes, Tools to implement Governance best practices as well as a presentation of the Zonal Union reforms amongst others.

Speaking ahead of the workshop in Johannesburg, CAF Director of Member Associations, Sarah Mukuna said the success of CAF was closely inter-linked to how well governed and financially sustainable its Member Associations are.

"This is one of the most crucial aspects to the success of African football. There is absolutely no doubt about the growth potential of African football. Equally so, such growth and must at all times be supported by well-governed and financially sound Associations that are modelled around the best practices in the world. Such practices will result in solid foundations for African football to grow into being globally competitive and self-sustaining" said Mukuna.

CAF Governance and Finance Workshop Details:

02 - 04 November 2023 | Johannesburg, South Africa

English speaking nations: South Africa (host), Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Angola, Namibia, Seychelles, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe.

12 - 14 March 2024 | Kinshasa, DR Congo

French speaking nations: DR Congo (host), Gabon, Cameroon, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, São Tomé e Príncipe Chad, Madagascar.

18 - 20 March 2024 | Dakar, Senegal

French speaking nations: Senegal (host), Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Djibouti, Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde.

03 - 05 April 2024 | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

English speaking nations: Ethiopia (host), Ghana, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda.