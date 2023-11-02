South Africa: Measures in Place to Ensure Safe and Secure Agoa

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has put measures in place to ensure the 20th African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum takes place in a safe and secure environment.

NatJOINTS includes various government departments led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said a safety and security operational plan is already being enforced, with all critical role players already on the ground to execute their various responsibilities, as per their mandate.

Mathe said police visibility has been heightened in and around the Johannesburg Expo Centre, with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crime, before, during and post the event.

She emphasised that only those in possession of accreditation to attend will be allowed near the venue and restricted areas.

"Those found with fraudulent accreditation will face the full might of the law. Lost cards must be immediately reported to the South African Police Service. It is a serious offence to exchange cards amongst colleagues.

"Residents of Johannesburg and those who are operating businesses within the vicinity of the Johannesburg Expo Centre are advised about road closures for the duration of the event," Mathe explained.

The affected intersections in the Nasrec precinct as reported by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) include:

· Nasrec Road and Recreation Road;

· Nasrec Road and Randshow Road;

· Randshow Road and Commerce Street;

· Nasrec Road and Landbou Road;

· Golden Highway Road and Randshow Road;

· Ring 1 and Ring 2;

· Golden Highway and Stadium Road and

· Nasrec Road and Stadium Road.

NATJOINTS assured all dignitaries, attendees and spectators that multidisciplinary and integrated teams are already on the ground and are ready to deliver a safe and secure event.