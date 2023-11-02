Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Legends Call for Pacific Derby

Simba and Young Africans legends, Dua Said and Bakari Malima have urged fans of the heavyweight clubs in the country to embrace peace before, during and after the traditional derby match this Sunday.

The duo will meet in an electric Premier League first round encounter at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with vital three points hanging by a thread, as each side is thirsty for success.

At 18 points apiece, the winning team on the day will establish a three-point lead at the summit of the league table, hence the reason it is an important game to either team.

Briefing the 'Daily News' yesterday, former Simba player Said recounted that the modern football does not give room to those who engage in violence, because football is an entertaining game.

"Nowadays, technology has advanced such that it is easy to identify those who try to cause chaos at the stadium because of presence of cameras which are installed unlike in those days when it was difficult to trace them.

"I urge both Simba and Yanga fans to peacefully go to the stadium on Sunday, watch the game and find their way back home without causing any trouble...this is what football is all about," he said.

He then picked the 1996 traditional derby match played at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza as the one he will never forget because of the life-threatening injury he sustained.

"I will never forget that match, because I fainted for almost 12 hours after being elbowed by a Yanga player...it was around the 35th minute of the first half. I was rushed to the hospital and regained consciousness the following day, as such, I will always remember this game," he said.

Providing his insights about the Sunday's duel, he said the game will be won by a team that will enjoy maximum dominance of the midfield battle.

Similarly, his Yanga counterpart Malima commonly known as 'Jembe Ulaya' also urged fans of the two teams not to engage in any sort of bad behaviours that could cause violence.

"This is the traditional derby, meaning that people should come together to watch the game and thereafter return to their homes in peace; there is no need to instigate violence.

"People tend to go to stadium with 'their own results' and when the outcome after 90 minutes is different, they cause trouble, which is not good at all and should never be hyped," he said.

He also revealed that despite playing as Yanga defender, he managed to score approximately four to five goals against Simba in traditional derby meetings.

Meanwhile, Yanga playmaker, Stephanie Aziz Ki has clinched the club's newly introduced NIC Player of the Month Award for October.

He was announced yesterday through the club's verified Instagram account and he became the first Yanga player to embrace the new accord.

The Burkinabe managed to outclass his two teammates, Dickson Job and Maxi Nzengeli who were also shortlisted for the monthly award.

The voting exercise is done by club's members and fans via 'Yanga SC APP' and Aziz K walked away with 4m/- cash prize.

Among his lucrative performance in October was during the tense Premier League clash against Azam FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as he claimed a hat-trick in their 3-2 success.

Also, he is currently Yanga's top goal scorer with six goals to his name, while Nzengeli scoops the second place with five goals.

Also, Aziz Ki is the first Yanga player to score a hat-trick this season, a status that simply highlights that he is in great form.