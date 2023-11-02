Kenya: King Charles III, Queen Camilla Pay Tribute to African WWII Veterans During Kenya Visit

Nairobi — Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla paid tribute to Africans who fought alongside British forces in both World Wars on the third day of their state visit to Kenya.

In a poignant moment steeped in symbolism, The King placed a medal on the chest of a 117-year-old Kenyan soldier during their visit to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Kariokor.

Veteran Corporal Samwel Nthigai Mburia served in Palestine and the Far East with the British Army during World War II.

Their Majesties honored World War II veterans at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Kariokor.

The monarch made sure that everyone who helped Britain in both World Wars is remembered by participating in a moment of silence with Kenyan and British military troops during the event.

The name Kariokor originates from the Carrier Corps, and it serves as a Commonwealth war grave. This is where 59 Africans who died in the Second World War were buried.

Both King Charles III and Camilla laid a wreath on the graves at the memorial.

The King and Queen also visited Nairobi National Park to witness the vital conservation work being undertaken by the Kenya Wildlife Service, which is integral to Kenya's thriving tourism industry.

King Charles III, alongside the world's greatest marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge, flagged off the junior marathon race at Karura Forest, as the Monarch shifted the focus of his state visit from the past to climate and conservation.

During the event, the King heard about vital environmental work by the Wangari Maathai Foundation from Mathai Wanjira and met young Kenyan climate champions.

Wanjira, the Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships, expressed her gratitude and thanked the King for his kindness. She stated that it was an honor to meet and plant a tree with His Majesty in memory of her mother, Wangari Maathai.

"Today, Nairobi without Karura Forest is unimaginable. This is thanks to everyone who fought hard to protect it. A true honor to welcome and plant a tree with His Majesty in celebration of my mother, Wangari Maathai," she said.

The King also visited Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands to learn more about the British Council's initiatives to support Kenyan artists and culture.

He had the opportunity to engage with a wide range of Kenyan creatives and learn about the country's culture and creative industries through a carefully planned and varied exhibition and meet-and-greet.

The King interacted with several Kenyan creatives, including Shujaa Stories, Epica Jewellery, Genteel, Avandu Vosi, Hisi Studio, Enda Shoes, and Black Rhino. These individuals were part of various cohorts of the British Council Creative DNA program, which was created to help Kenyan fashion businesses build their networks, expertise, and knowledge in the field.