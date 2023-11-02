Kenya Braces for Intense Rains and Potential Flooding - Meteorological Alert Issued

2 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory warning of potential flooding due to heavy rains currently impacting several regions of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, David Gikungu, highlighted that the intense downpours affecting the northeast, northwest, and central highlands are expected to exacerbate and extend to additional areas, including Nairobi, the south-eastern lowlands, the western regions, and the coast.

The forecast indicates that rainfall exceeding 30mm within a 24-hour period is anticipated to persist from Friday, the 3rd of November, through Sunday, the 5th.

Gikungu specified, "The affected regions include Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu, Turkana, Embu, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Kajiado, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Lamu, Tana-River, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, and Mombasa counties."

The intensity of the rains is expected to decrease on Monday, the 6th of November, particularly over the southeastern lowlands and parts of the northeast. Additionally, these rains may be accompanied by strong gusty winds, capable of causing damage such as roof displacement, tree uprooting, and structural harm.

Given the risk of landslides, residents living in hilly areas, particularly along the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, and other regions in the west, have been urged to remain vigilant.

Director Gikungu advised, "Residents in all the aforementioned areas should be on the alert for potential floods. Floodwaters may appear even in places where there has not been heavy rainfall, particularly downstream. People are advised to refrain from driving or walking through flowing water or open fields and to avoid seeking shelter beneath trees or near exposed windows during rainy conditions to minimize exposure to lightning strikes."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.