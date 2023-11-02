Rwanda: UNDP on Advocating for Behavioural Change to Combat Plastic Pollution

In a world teetering on the brink of an environmental crisis, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is spearheading a global initiative that aims not only to combat the pressing issue of plastic pollution but also to bring about a profound shift in human behavior. This effort is nothing short of a call to action for all nations and individuals, seeking to chart a sustainable path forward for our planet.

Plastic pollution has reached a critical juncture, with our oceans clogged and our lands burdened by the weight of discarded plastic waste. In this scenario, the UNDP's proactive stance is not just a welcome step; it is a lifeline thrown to a world in desperate need.

In that effort, UNDP, Rwanda Polytechnic, Global Partner Rare, and other partners, from October 23 to October 28, 2023, organized a workshop with the aim to change behaviors, share and exchange integrated plastics management knowledge to pave the way for eliminating plastic pollution.

The overall goal of the workshop was to provide technical guidance and support in the development and implementation of effective plastic management initiatives towards behavior change, and to promote South-South cooperation.

The need for integrated plastics management is because about 12 billion tons of plastic waste will accumulate in the world's landfills and environment by 2050.

"The story of Rwanda in fighting plastic pollution is remarkable and encouraging. Eliminating plastics is something that is creating jobs but also creating an environment that we can live in and the future of our children. During the workshop we heard about testimonies of how people could eliminate plastics to create green jobs. In order for that to happen we need to convince people that it is doable," said Maxwell Gomera, the UNDP Resident Representative in Rwanda.

In November 2021, UNDP launched its Plastics Offer document to provide a coherent global framework for UNDP's local to global actions towards a zero plastic waste future.

This document serves as a guiding strategy for country offices to develop projects and initiatives that will together follow a systematic approach and move towards a global vision free of plastic pollution.

One of the main components of the Plastic Offer focuses on behavior change.

UNDP aims to trigger transformational change on a global scale by developing evidence-based behavior change interventions to tackle plastic pollution.

"Rwanda is also calling for a global plastics treaty that will ensure we work together as a community of nations to eliminate single use plastics," he noted.

The international legally binding instrument, if adopted in 2024, could help to end plastic pollution by 2040.

UNDP is developing programs that focus on shifting behaviors at all levels of society, namely governments to improve policies and regulations, private Sector that is responsible for design, production and disposal, improved transparency and society to ensure reduced littering and plastic use, improved collection, and waste management.

Participants also discussed elements of partnership, resource mobilization and communication by looking at funding mechanisms and financial instruments available for plastics management projects and initiatives, and various communication strategies for behavior change.

The participants joined the Community of Kimironko Sector, Gasabo District to clean up the neighborhood of Kimironko Market during National Umuganda-Community to make the environment free of plastic waste.

"The last 15 years, we have accounted for 1/2 of all plastic waste. That is 8 million tons of plastic exposed to the environment annually. If this continues, by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans," Gomera noted.

He said that UNDP has been working to ensure that capacities that are needed are available including supporting youth that are doing businesses that turn plastic waste into economic products saying it is part of behavior change and convincing the world that is doable.

During the workshop, such businesses and grantees, benefitting from Small Grants Programme (SGP) that is implemented by UNDP and funded by the Global Environment Facility, showcased their products.

Some proved that plastic waste is turned into students' bags and other products.

Richard Nasasira, Principal of Integrated Polytechnic Regional College, said Rwanda Polytechnic aims to equip students with eco-friendly products.

"We have to foster research so that waste such as plastic waste can be turned into resources," he said.

Juliet Kabera, the Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) said countries have to share lessons, experience, and challenges in terms of eliminating plastic waste so that solutions are shared.

"Rwanda has banned plastics since 2004. We need joint efforts to get solutions to plastics that have not yet got alternatives as we strive to adopt a global plastics treaty to end plastic waste by 2040," she said.

In 2019, Rwanda banned single use plastics.

Rwanda is advocating a 'global multilateral fund' that will finance efforts by countries in ending plastic pollution by 2040.

The proposed fund is part of a global treaty on plastic pollution to end plastic pollution that is being drafted.

The idea to develop a global treaty to end plastic pollution was initiated by Rwanda and later supported by Peru.