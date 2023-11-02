Rwanda: Who is Ndayishimiye, the Sole Candidate for FERWACY Presidency?

Samson Ndayishimiye, a retired swimmer, is running unopposed to potentially become next president of the Cycling governing body (Ferwacy).

The new Ferwacy president will be named during elections slated for November 5. He will succeed Abdallah Murenzi who resigned from the position in August.

His name has attracted the attention of cycling enthusiasts since they found him on the provisional list of candidates vying various positions in the federation's Executive committee.

But who is Samson Ndayishimiye?

With over 23 years of diverse experience spanning various sectors in both Rwanda and the United Kingdom, Ndayishimiye has cultivated a versatile skill set that includes production, care homes, warehouse management, transport and project management across sectors such as construction, television, sales, marketing and self-employment.

He lived the UK for 20 years where he studied business studies before coming to Rwanda. He is now a businessman.

Throughout his career, Ndayishimiye has consistently demonstrated trustworthiness, pro-active, reliability and a strong commitment to safety. His ability to communicate in Kinyarwanda, English, and French effectively.

"Working efficiently, either as part of a team or independently, has allowed me to excel in numerous roles," the Nyarugenge-born told Times Sport.

Beyond cycling

Ndayishimiye, 43, has experience in the world of sports includes representing Rwanda in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and his involvement with the Rwanda Automobile Club since 2021 when he joined the Safety Drivers team for the Mountain Gorilla Rally.

In 2022, he was the manager of Rwanda's first female Driver Queen Kalimpinya in 2022 before he started professionally competing as a Rally Driver in 2023.

He has so far competed in two races namely Nyirangarama Rally, where he came, and the Mountain Gorilla Rally 2023. Unfortunately, he didn't finish the race due to mechanical issues with only two special stages left.

Little to no background in cycling

Ndayishimiye is representing Kigali Cycling Club ahead of the elections but his name is not familiar in the sport he is aspiring to serve.

His participation in Tour Du Rwanda 2023 as one of dedicated drivers responsible for assisting all participating teams with their mechanics is the least he could do for the sport he wants to serve during the next two years.

However, his adaptive and pragmatic approach enables him to quickly learn and tackle new challenges. He also possesses a unique blend of transferable skills acquired through his extensive professional background.

"I am confident in my ability to fully commit to any task at hand, always striving to give 100%. My love for sports underscores my commitment to excellence," he said.

Final list of candidates

President: Samson Ndayishimiye

First vice president: Valentin Bigango (Les Amies Sportif and Madjaliwa Niyongoma (Benediction Cycling Club.

Secretary General: Arlette Ruyonza (Nyabihu Cycling Club)

Treasurer: Daniel Katabarwa (Karongi Vision Sport Center) and Christine Biraro (Cycling Club for All)

Updated roadmap

November 1-4: Official campaigning period of declared candidates

November 5: Elections & Announcing the FERWACY Executive Committee

November 6: Submission of election report.