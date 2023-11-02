Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Trashes Constitution, Appoints Top Military General to Zanu-PF Politburo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has defied the country's Constitution and controversially appointed Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, an ex-officio member of Zanu PF's Politburo, the ruling party supreme decision-making organ outside Congress.

Addressing party delegates at the 20th Zanu PF National People's Conference in Gweru on Saturday, Mnangagwa made the shock announcement, which he says takes immediate effect.

"There is this comrade who was called Gwenzi during the armed struggle in ZPRA (Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army); he is now called General Phillip Valerio Sibanda. I, with immediate effect, appoint him an ex-officio member of the Politburo," Mnangagwa said.

Zanu PF Politburo is the standing micro-body of the Central Committee vested with powers to implement decisions, directives, rules and regulations.

The unprecedented move, described by political commentators as unconstitutional, is the first such appointment of a serving military general to Zanu PF structures.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe 2013 prohibits serving members of the security sector from involvement in partisan politics.

Section 208(3) of the Constitution states that "members of the security services must not be members of any political party or organisation."

Section 208(4) of the Constitution further states that "members of the security services must not engage in any partisan political activity."

Under the constitutional provisions, military personnel must act in accordance with the Constitution and the law and neither the security services nor any of their members may, in the exercise of their functions; act in a partisan manner; further the interests of any political party or cause; prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause; or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person.

The Zimbabwe Defence Act (Chapter 11.2) also prohibits members of the military from any involvement in party politics.

Gen Sibanda replaced Constantino Chiwenga as Commander of ZDF on December 19, 2017. Sibanda was promoted from Lieutenant General to full General at that time. As Lieutenant General he had served as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

Chiwenga had retired as ZDF Commander to take a civilian role as the country's vice president. Sibanda is a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his appointment into the Zanu PF structures may be seen as a consolidation of Mnangagwa's power.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa also appointed Rose Mpofu of Matabeleland South province the new secretary for People With Disabilities (PWDs) replacing late national hero Joshua Malinga.