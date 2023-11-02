Ethiopia: Success of Political Diplomacy Create Opportunities for Economic Diplomacy - Says Mofa

Addis Ababa — The success of political diplomacy which have been carried out since recent times have created vast opportunities for economic diplomacy, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Ambassador Meles Alem gave a bi-weekly press briefing to journalists today on the major diplomatic activities of Ethiopia.

A lot of efforts are being made at bilateral and multilateral levels in the area of economic diplomacy following Ethiopia's growing diplomatic engagements, he noted.

Accordingly, he highlighted various activities that are being carried out to encourage foreign investors to visit the country and explore investment options.

Moreover, Meles explained that Ethiopia participated in 48 international investment promotion forums where Ethiopia's investment options and potentials as well as luring of foreign direct investment (FDI) were emphasized.

The forums that took place in New York City, USA, and in Shanghai and Shandong, China, with over 600 enterprises in attendance were a case in point, it was indicated.

The ministry and other stakeholders have made a substantial effort for the achievements of the forums, he added.

On other hand, more than fifty-three international investors have visited Ethiopia to identify investment opportunities, he said, adding five companies from the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have been consulted to collaborate with Ethiopian businesses.

Speaking of promoting tourism destinations in Ethiopia, Meles stated that 31 forums were held to promote the country's tourist destinations.

In addition to boosting travel opportunities, 33 tour operators have been communicated to incorporate Ethiopia into their itineraries.

Ethiopia intends to actively participate in a number of international conferences in the upcoming weeks, he added.