Ethiopia, South Sudan Desire to Strengthen Infrastructure Projects

2 November 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen discussed with Speaker of South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba.

During the meeting at the chief speaker's office in Juba, Demeke stated that Nile Basin member countries should strengthen their cooperation in order to properly use shared resources.

He also said that Ethiopia has made a commitment to facilitating infrastructure projects that will strengthen the relationship between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba on his part highlighted the significance of linking Ethiopia and South Sudan through infrastructure in addition to strengthening economic ties

Demeke concluded his two-day official visit in Juba last evening.

